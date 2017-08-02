NASA is Currently Looking to Hire Someone to Protect Earth From Aliens

Let’s be honest, it’s probably one of the greatest job titles ever conceived. NASA is currently hiring for its Planetary Protection Officer role. Basically, protect Earth from aliens and get paid while doing it. Okay so the job listing may not say protect Earth from aliens word-for-word, but according to the job listing, here’s what the job consists of, “Being responsible for the leadership of NASA’s planetary protection capability, maintenance of planetary protection policies, and oversight of their implementation by NASAs space flight missions.”

And with such important duties comes a salary that pays six figures. A range of $124,406 to $187,000 per year to be exact. Qualifications candidates must have are “advanced knowledge of Planetary Protection,” basically overseeing important space programs, and “skills in diplomacy that resulted in win-win solutions during extremely difficult and complex multilateral discussion.”

The job also requires travel. Does this mean space travel? We don’t know but we can only hope! Hats off to NASA for always keeping our planet safe.