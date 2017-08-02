Men Are Grocery Shopping More Than Ever Before

August 2, 2017 3:33 PM
Photo: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

The days of women being the primary grocery shopper of the household, are long-gone.

According to The Shelby Report , research from Men’s Health reveals 84% of men think they are the primary grocery shoppers in their household. That’s almost 20% more than 10 years ago.

Men’s Health VP & Publisher Chris Peel says, “The study’s results continue to challenge many gender stereotypes related to food shopping and cooking. Men have an active role in each stage of the food purchasing process—before getting to the store, while there, and when cooking the food they’ve bought. Food retailers are uniquely positioned to appeal to men throughout this cycle and to evolve their marketing plans based on this compelling data.”

Data from the survey also shows almost 66% of guys say they shop with a list they made, and 77% buy ingredients to prepare meals for others.

See more interesting facts about how men grocery shop, HERE.

Personally, I am accustomed to grocery shopping, and have no problem doing so. Plus, I’m faster than my wife… lol

