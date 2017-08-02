Mayweather vs McGregor: How Much Are They REALLY Getting Paid?

August 2, 2017 7:37 PM
Filed Under: August, boxing, Conor McGregor, deal, Fight, Floyd Mayweather, Millionaire, MMA, Money, Ring, TMZ, UFC

The most anticipated fight is coming August 26, but the real question is, how much is each fighter going to get paid? Well, according to TMZ, boxer Floyd Mayweather mentions in a TV show in Showtime saying this:

“I mean, am I the highest-paid athlete out there? And just coming back? We not talking about no contract. We not talking about no contract for no 4 years, or no contract for no 5 years. I can do it in 36 minutes. $300 million or better. In 36 minutes.”

So he’s basically getting paid roughly $8 million per minute inside the ring.

As for McGregor, his fair share would be around $100 million, which makes him the first MMA fighter to ever get that much money in a fight! Just hope he doesn’t get to crazy about the money, since we all know what money does to people, especially for athletes.

Will you be watching the fight on August 26?

 

-Marco A. Salinas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live