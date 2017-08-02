Mayweather vs McGregor: How Much Are They REALLY Getting Paid?

The most anticipated fight is coming August 26, but the real question is, how much is each fighter going to get paid? Well, according to TMZ, boxer Floyd Mayweather mentions in a TV show in Showtime saying this:

“I mean, am I the highest-paid athlete out there? And just coming back? We not talking about no contract. We not talking about no contract for no 4 years, or no contract for no 5 years. I can do it in 36 minutes. $300 million or better. In 36 minutes.”

So he’s basically getting paid roughly $8 million per minute inside the ring.

As for McGregor, his fair share would be around $100 million, which makes him the first MMA fighter to ever get that much money in a fight! Just hope he doesn’t get to crazy about the money, since we all know what money does to people, especially for athletes.

Will you be watching the fight on August 26?

-Marco A. Salinas