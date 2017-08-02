Jack’s Nine @ Nine, 1984

Wednesday, August 2
The year was 1984, and on this day (August 2nd), we were on the cusp of the Purple Rain album going #1 and staying there for another 24 weeks. We were also a day away from the birth of Olympian and party animal, Ryan Lochte. Here are the songs that were topping the charts on August 2nd, 1984.
ZZ Top-Legs
Tine Turner-What’s Love Got To Do With Tt
The Cars-Magic
John Waite-Missing You
Thompson Twins-Doctor! Doctor!
Bruce Springsteen-Dancing In The Dark
Sheila E.-Glamorous Life
Billy Idol-Eyes Without A Face
Prince-When Doves Cry