Jack’s Nine @ Nine, 1984

August 2, 2017 9:50 AM
(Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)

Wednesday, August 2

The year was 1984, and on this day (August 2nd), we were on the cusp of the Purple Rain album going #1 and staying there for another 24 weeks.  We were also a day away from the birth of Olympian and party animal, Ryan Lochte.  Here are the songs that were topping the charts on August 2nd, 1984.

 

ZZ Top-Legs

Tine Turner-What’s Love Got To Do With Tt

The Cars-Magic

John Waite-Missing You

Thompson Twins-Doctor! Doctor!

Bruce Springsteen-Dancing In The Dark

Sheila E.-Glamorous Life

Billy Idol-Eyes Without A Face

Prince-When Doves Cry

