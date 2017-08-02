iPhone Glitter Cases Recalled For Giving People Chemical Burns

Chemical burns certainly don’t come to mind when you think of the long list of potentially harmful things your phone can do to you, but maybe they should. There has been a massive recall issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission for a particular brand of glitter iPhone cases which have been giving customers some nasty chemical burns.

24 people have reported that the MixBin Electronics glitter cases have given them skin irritation or chemical burns. One consumer reported permanent scaring and another claims to have swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.

Still no word on what exactly these toxic cases were filled with, but its for sure some nasty stuff.

Via UPROXX