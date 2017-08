Yesterday HBO confirmed that they fell victim to a massive security breach. Hackers managed to get away with 1.5 terabytes of data, including some upcoming episodes from the hit show ‘Game of Thrones.’

Well, the hackers just made good on their promises to release the stolen HBO data. They’ve already uploaded several unreleased episodes of ‘GOT’ onto a website. The hackers didn’t stop there though. The group has also posted several HBO employees’ personal information to the site.

Via Mashable