Get Your First Look At The Much Anticipated Will And Grace Reunion!

It only took 40 minutes for Max Mutchnick and David Kohan to convince the cast of Will & Grace to reunite for an election special last fall. In fact, it seemed everybody who had a hand in the series showed up to film the little reunion.

If the notion of a full-fledged reunion were flying in their heads, the nine-minute video only exacerbated the situation. Megan Mullally said, “I was sitting on the couch in my house, reading the script and then I emailed Max and I said, ‘Why can’t we do this show again?’ And he emailed right back saying ‘We can!’”

Thus, one of television’s most influential sitcoms was reborn. Mutchnick and Kohan fave an inside-look to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming plans for the show, including how they were going to spin-off from the 2006 finale, and how they were going to contemporize the show over a decade after it ended.

Mutchnick revealed that the biggest thing about filming the reunion was how synced everyone was on the set, even after being apart for over ten years. “The strangest thing about it is how comfortable and natural everybody has been with the whole thing. We did this having not seen each other for 10 years and then decided one day to show up to work and got right back to it. Here we are. That’s a pretty bizarre thing.”

Will & Grace returns to our televisions Thursday, September 28th.

Via EW

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter