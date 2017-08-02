Get Half-Price Admission To Arlington Pools With Donation Of School Supply

Somehow, we’re just a few short weeks away from everybody heading back to school for another year.

Sorry, kids…and the teachers of kids.

We know this is a hard time for y’all, but Arlington is determined to make these last few weeks of freedom a little easier. From now until August 13th, you can enter any Arlington outdoor pool for half-price admission, with the donation of a new school supply item.

The Arlington Parks and Recreation Department is working in cooperation with Arlington Mission in order to collect supplies. Specifically, they are looking for:

Pencil boxes and bags

Round tip scissors

Blue and green folders with brads

Red pens

Rulers

This will be the seventh consecutive year the Park’s department has organized this donation drive. Erin Ward, the Park’s Aquatics Program Coordinator, said, “It is our honor and privilege to help our patrons give back to their own community.”

A list of pools located in Arlington can be found HERE.

Via Arlington

