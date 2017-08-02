“Carpool Karaoke” To Premiere On Apple Music August 8th

James Corden has entered the viral stratosphere (several times) with his insanely popular Late Late Show segment, Carpool Karaoke.

The segment is so popular, in fact, it is becoming its own full-fledged show. The 16 episode series premiers next Tuesday, August 8th, on Apple Music, and will feature a variety of celebrity and musician mashups as they drive through the streets of Los Angeles belting out some of the artist’s most famous tunes.

The premiere episode will feature James Corden and Will Smith, with the rest of the series featuring pairings of Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family, Shakira and Trevor Noah, Shaquille O’Neal and WWE star John Cena, Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, and John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson.

Via Variety

