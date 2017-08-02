9-Year-Old Prosper Boy Goes Viral For Powerful Rendition Of Whitney Houston

August 2, 2017 6:05 AM By JT
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Whitney Houston had one of the most iconic and powerful voices in music history.  Dane Miller is a 9-year-old from Prosper who just gave an amazing performance of Houston’s “I Have Nothing” worthy of her powerful voice.

Dane, who has Down Syndrome, was recorded by his aunt Jeanne while sitting in the backseat of her car singing his heart out and becoming fully enthralled in the music.

Dane’s mother, Danna told CBS, “Just reading the comments, they’re just so sweet.  I’m going to get emotional.”  For Dane, himself, he’s thrilled so many people are watching his video.  Aunt Jeanne told ABC, “He’s very high-functioning, so if he hears music, it’s just something that sticks with him.  He’s very proud [of the video].  He just smiles and giggles.”

