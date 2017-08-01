Women Can Now Conduct A Pregnancy Test…Using Toothpaste

August 1, 2017 5:48 AM By JT
Filed Under: children, Mother, pregnancy, Pregnant, test, toothpaste
(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

A new viral trend claims women can find out if they’re pregnant or not though a combination of their urine, and somehow…toothpaste.

The test works as follows:  Squeeze a small amount of white toothpaste into a little cup, and then add a few drops of urine.  You mix it, wait three minutes, and if the toothpaste turns a bluish color, boom…pregnant.

Apparently, the toothpaste pregnancy test isn’t a new revelation.  Babyprepping.com claims the test surfaced “decades ago,” when pregnancy tests weren’t readily available in stores as they are now.

Dr. Napoleon Maminta, a primary care physician at Naptown Priority Health in Indiana says that if done correctly, the test can give women the “reason to believe that she is pregnant,” and if done, should only be viewed as an “initial test.”

Good enough for us!

Via Cafe Mom

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live