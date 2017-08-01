Well Known Granada Theater Photographer, Bill Ellison Has Passed Away

If you’ve ever attended a concert at the Granada Theater, you probably saw this guy in the front taking pics.

Bill Ellison has been with the Granada since it opened up, and attended just about every show there. At one point he wasn’t even getting paid for his work there, until he was added to the payroll. According to Guide Live, Ellison battled pancreatic cancer, he died the morning of Aug. 1 from complications with cancer. Back in 2016, local bands The O’s and Eleven Hundred Springs hosted an event for Bill who was considered to be one of the most prolific music photographers in Dallas-Fort Worth. Granada owner Mike Schoder says he and others are working on organizing a special concert in a few weeks in Ellison’s honor. Ellison is survived by his wife and two children.