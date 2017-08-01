Tom Cruise Training in a Helicopter for Top Gun 2

August 1, 2017 9:58 PM
Filed Under: Tom Cruise
(Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

Photos have surfaced of Tom Cruise dawning those iconic Aviator sunglasses, while co-piloting a helicopter over a field with emergency staff on the ground.

Turns out that specific helicopter is said to be close to the controls of the F-14 Tomcat fighter jets that Maverick piloted in the original movie back in 1986. Cruise confirmed earlier this year while doing press for The Mummy, that Top Gun 2 is officially happening and that it even has a release date of July 12th, 2019. Jerry Bruckheimer, the original producer of the film is set to return as well. Check out the pics below.

