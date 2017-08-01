Sorry, Bosses. Employees Spend An Average Of Five Hours At Work Doing Absolutely Nothing

Figure that the average worker spends eight hours a day in the office. How much time is spent actually working?

A new study from the staffing firm OfficeTeam has found that on average, employees spend about 50 minutes each day doing absolutely nothing productive. Five hours each work week is spent scrolling through Instagram, staring at the wall aimlessly, updating your Fantasy Football roster, anything and everything but work.

The study found that male employees more often check their non-work emails, and women tend to browse more social media networks. And if your employer thinks their smart by blocking all the fun websites on their servers, the study found that 58% of the employees just used their personal devices at work to visit pages and websites blocked by the company.

And if five hours doesn’t seem so bad, all the time wasted can cost businesses an aggregate of about $15 billion in lost productivity.

Sorry, bosses.

Via BroBible

