Macklemore Involved In Head On Car Collision

Macklemore was recently involved in a pretty serious car accident. The musician was allegedly hit head on by a drunk driver, behind the wheel of a pickup truck. The accident took place in Langley, Washington on Friday night, just after 11pm. Officials say the pickup truck was rounding a bend when it collided with Macklemore’s Mercedes.

The man driving the pickup admitted to consuming alcohol before getting behind the wheel and will be charged with a DUI. He was not wearing a seat belt, which resulted in far more serious injury than Macklemore or his two passengers. Macklemore and his passengers were able to walk away from the crash, with only minor injuries.

Via TMZ