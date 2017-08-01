Macklemore Involved In Head On Car Collision

August 1, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Car Accident, Drunk Driver, DUI, macklemore, Washington
Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Macklemore was recently involved in a pretty serious car accident. The musician was allegedly hit head on by a drunk driver, behind the wheel of a pickup truck. The accident took place in Langley, Washington on Friday night, just after 11pm. Officials say the pickup truck was rounding a bend when it collided with Macklemore’s Mercedes.

The man driving the pickup admitted to consuming alcohol before getting behind the wheel and will be charged with a DUI. He was not wearing a seat belt, which resulted in far more serious injury than Macklemore or his two passengers. Macklemore and his passengers were able to walk away from the crash, with only minor injuries.

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live