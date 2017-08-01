Little Texas Rangers Fan Has a Hard Time Dealing with the Yu Darvish Trade

The Texas Rangers announced on Monday that they would be trading Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers and many fans’ hearts broke. None broke as much as little Savannah’s though. The Arlington parents had to be the ones to break the news to Savannah about the trade and she did not handle it well. The parents uploaded a video of her reaction to the trade and have you ever seen something so heartbreaking and cute at the same time? Who could blame her? Her favorite Ranger was now a Dodger. Savannah even shed a few tears in the bathroom.

In an interview with KTVT Channel 11, Savannah’s mom Tiffany explained, “She’s been a Rangers fan since she was born. With the Rangers being Yu’s first [American] team, she got really attached.”

At least Savannah’s second favorite player, Rougned Odor, is still on the team.