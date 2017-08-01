Lady Removes Giant Snake Hiding in Her Desk, Stays Completely Calm

Keep calm and work on.

Well that’s something you don’t find everyday at work. A snake was found in the editing suit at the 9 News Darwin in Australia. A video of the snakes removal was posted on Twitter and it is not small. The stations news director Kate Limon, was about to call a snake wrangler when she remembered the station’s program manager is a wildlife warrior. “She lives on a property and wasn’t scared at all. In her bloody floral dress and heels — she put us all to shame,” she told NT News. Check out the video below.