Jack’s Nine @ 9, National Night Out Day

Tuesday, August 1
The first Tuesday of August every year! National Night Out…Day. Sounds kinda weird, and for some may feel weird as a Tuesday rather than a Thursday or Friday. But hey, any excuse to get out on a school night, right?
Eddie Money-Take Me Home Tonight
Pet Shop Boys-Always On My Mind
Quad City DJ’s-C’mon N’ Ride It (The Train)
AC/DC-You Shook Me All Night Long
Michael Jackson-Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough
ZZ Top-Gimme All Your Lovin
Oingo Boingo-Dead Man’s Party
Joan Jett-I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll
Prince-Let’s Go Crazy