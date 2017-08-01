Jack’s Nine @ 9, National Night Out Day

Tuesday, August 1

The first Tuesday of August every year! National Night Out…Day. Sounds kinda weird, and for some may feel weird as a Tuesday rather than a Thursday or Friday. But hey, any excuse to get out on a school night, right?

Eddie Money-Take Me Home Tonight

Pet Shop Boys-Always On My Mind

Quad City DJ’s-C’mon N’ Ride It (The Train)

AC/DC-You Shook Me All Night Long

Michael Jackson-Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough

ZZ Top-Gimme All Your Lovin

Oingo Boingo-Dead Man’s Party

Joan Jett-I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll

Prince-Let’s Go Crazy