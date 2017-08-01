Historic Downtown Plano Added To National Register Of Historic Places

August 1, 2017 4:46 AM By JT
Filed Under: Dallas, DFW, downtown, downtown Plano, historic, local, national reigster, Plano, Plano Heritage Commission
(Photo by Mike Heffner/Getty Images)

Historic Downtown Plano is finally receiving the national recognition and distinction we know it so richly deserves.

The district has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places, considered historic and worthy enough of preservation.  The National Register designation not only brings a certain amount of prestige to the city, but in effect will promote tourism and economic growth, and provide the opportunity for individual property owners to receive state and financial incentives for rehabilitation of buildings.

There are over 300 districts in the United States deemed “Nationally Historic,” including three in McKinney and one in Fairview.  The City of Plano has been working in preparation with the national register since 2015, conducting individual property surveys, researching historical photos, and preparing the district for its historic nomination.

Via Plano Profile

