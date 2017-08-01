German Researchers Exposed Three Million People’s Browsing History

Two German researchers managed to get their hands on over three million people’s internet browsing history and expose it to the world. The pair presented their findings at the Def Con hacking conference in Vegas. What’s truly alarming was how easy it was to get their hands on the private data.

All they did was create a fake marketing company claiming to have a new machine learning algorithm which could market to customers more effectively. They then called up almost one hundred companies asking to buy their users data. Two pair said that getting the data took much longer than expected only because they requested only German citizens data.

They eventually managed to get a hold of the data they needed through a data broker, for free. While the data set was anonymous. the two were easily able to de-anonymise many of the users.

Via The Guardian