George and Amal Clooney To Open 7 Schools for Syrian Refugees

George and Amal Clooney are showing their commitment to helping Syrian refugees by opening seven new schools for children.

The new parents announced a $2 million partnership between their Clooney Foundation for Justice and UNICEF that will build the schools in Amal’s native Lebanon.

The couple says, “Thousands of young Syrian refugees are at risk — the risk of never being a productive part of society. Formal education can help change that. That’s our goal with this initiative. We don’t want to lose an entire generation because they had the bad luck of being born in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The schools are expected to provide education services to 3000 refugee students.

Helping Syrian refugees has been one of George and Amal’s main humanitarian efforts.

UNICEF says George and Amal are investing in “the future of the entire region.”

The couple says their wish is for refugees to someday return to a safe Syria.