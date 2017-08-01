Gene Simmons Look-Alike Calf Born In Texas

August 1, 2017 6:29 PM
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment

KISS frontman Gene Simmons is udderly thrilled by a newborn calf born with strikingly similar black-and-white markings to the face paint he wears on stage.

Simmons tweeted his admiration for the calf on Sunday, saying, “This is real, folks!!!”

The calf was born Friday at a ranch near Kerrville, Texas, which is about 60 miles northwest of San Antonio.  Heather Taccetta, who lives at the ranch with her family, said Tuesday that the calf belongs to her grandmother. It is named Genie, in honor of Simmons.

-source via fox4news.com

 

 

