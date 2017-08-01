Facebook Was Forced to Shut down AI Bots After They Created Their Own Language

It’s like the beginning of a plot straight out of a movie. If you weren’t aware before, Facebook was conducting a chatbot experiment up until today. First, what’s with the chatbots, right? Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence Researchers aka FAIR were teaching chatbots, artificial intelligence programs so that they could carry out automated tasks in order to make deals with one another. The bots, named Alice and Bob, were being taught the so called art of negotiation.

As part of the process they set up the two bots to teach each other about human speech using machine learning algorithms. Researchers left them to deal and learn, but when they came back something had happened. The AI software had begun to deviate from normal speech and into a language only AIs can understand. The bots invented new phrases on their own.

As a result the experiment was shut down immediately. This follows days after Elon Musk expressed his concern for the direction in which AI was heading. The concern of many humans around the world that AIs could replace and supersede humans. The idea might seem far out into the future, but incidents such as this one are making many researchers out there think twice.