Susan Thompson was paying a visit to her elderly neighbor, Mrs. Newby, when she made a startling discovery about the 72-year-old:

She is someone you don’t want to mess with.

Spread across her driveway was a makeshift graveyard for the 11 copperhead snakes that Newby discovered under her home and subsequently killed. Thompson said Newby used a shotgun, shovel, and a rake handle to get rid of the copperheads.

You’d figure the shotgun would be enough to handle a few snakes!

Via ABC 7 News