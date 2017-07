Nicholas Stephen’s 2-year-old has apparently been keeping a close eye on his dad while on stage.

Nicholas filmed his son absolutely rocking out on a shovel. He strung some power chords, lifted the shovel above his head, and appears to be primed and ready to play lead guitar for Metallica, and he isn’t even out of diapers, yet!

Pretty nifty moves for someone who barely just learned to walk!

Via NY Post

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter