The Amazing Race is Holding Open Auditions in DFW

CBS 11 is hosting an open casting call for “The Amazing Race” on Friday, August 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the all new Sam Pack’s Five Star Chevrolet, located at 1735 South Interstate-35E in Carrollton, Exit 442 off of the interstate. Producers are searching for a diverse group of men and women who represent a broad cross-section of American society. Contestants will be selected based upon the following traits.

Strong-willed

Outgoing

Adventurous

Physically and mentally adept

Adaptable to new environments

Interesting lifestyles, backgrounds and personalities

Check out the official casting call page for more information, and click here for additional details about eligibility and other requirements.