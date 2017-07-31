Stuntmen Steal $590,000 Worth Of iPhones From A Moving Truck

July 31, 2017 4:05 PM
Five Romanian men went to some crazy lengths just to get their hands on a shipment of iPhones. In the cover of darkness, the men, aged 33 to 43, tailed a delivery truck traveling down a highway in the Netherlands. Once they were close, two men climbed out of the sunroof and onto the hood of the speeding car. They then managed to break into the truck and throw boxes of the phones back to the thieves’ van.

In total the five men managed to get away with $590,000 worth of iPhones. Authorities were able to locate the five men and quickly took them into custody. Surprisingly this isn’t the first time something like this has happened over in Europe. Back in 2012, a group of men attempted the same heist, which was captured on the helicopter footage above, though they were far less successful.

Via Mashable

