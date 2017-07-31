Starbucks Has a New Drink That Features a Beef Jerky Skewer on Top

Starbucks has unveiled a new drink that has a beef jerky twist to it. The Pepper Nitro drink is the latest concoction to be made by the coffee brand. The nitro cold brew infuses malted fennel black pepper syrup and then topped with honey cold foam, cracked pink peppercorn, and a bamboo skewer of natural beef jerky made with grass-fed beef making it truly an unique addition to the menu.

The drink is currently only being served at Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery, which is usually the space used to test out more experimental drinks, such as whiskey barrel-aged cold brew. On the bright side, some beverages that start out as experimental items eventually end up on menus across the country and world. So don’t fret!