Peter Frampton Personally Calls Fan to Apologize

Peter Frampton called and apologized to the fan whose actions unknowingly prompted him to storm off the stage in Minnesota nine days ago.

Sherry Tupa had no idea that bringing her copy of Frampton Comes Alive to the show and waving it above her head would cause such a firestorm. But that’s what happened when a cameraman chose to focus on her, and the video screen director projected her image instead of Frampton’s on the screen.

Thank you @peterframpton for giving us Yanks a lesson in class and humility https://t.co/Y0hdXICWLg pic.twitter.com/KhgTDNzrba — Andy Jacobson (@aijac) July 29, 2017

She tells the Star Tribune of Minneapolis he “apologized over and over, [and also] talked about the fact that he did not handle it correctly.” He also asked her to send him the album for him to sign

Frampton performed with Steve Miller on Saturday at Winstar.