Man Solves Rubik’s Cube With One Hand While Water Skiing With The Other (Video)

July 31, 2017 6:00 AM By JT
(Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images)

Joey Fratelli was on vacation with his family when he decided to show off his nerdy, athletic prowess.

Somehow, simultaneously, he was able to film himself as he water skied with one hand, and solved a Rubik’s Cube puzzle with the other.

This isn’t his first venture with the 3D puzzle, either.  He told the Daily Mail, “For a couple of years I’ve been working on some stuff with the Rubik’s Cube.  I’ve solved one completely submerged in water, brought it to the drive-thru to show some employees some pretty cool magic and I’ve even set a world record with one.”

Check out some of Joey’s other Rubik’s Cube work below!

Via Daily Mail

