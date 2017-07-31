Los Angeles Set To Host 2028 Olympics

Los Angeles has agree to host the 2028 Summer Olympics. We’ve known for a while that LA would be hosting either the 2028 or 2024 Olympics along with Paris, we just didn’t know which city would get which year.

This marks the first time the US will be hosting summer games since the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Los Angeles has already hosted two summer games, back in 1932 and 1984.

The city council worked out a deal with the International Olympic Committee which includes a $1.8 billion gift to LA’s organizing committee. According to the IOC the money will go to help “increase participation and access to youth sports programs in the City of Los Angeles in the years leading up to the Games.”

Via CNN Money