Los Angeles Set To Host 2028 Olympics

July 31, 2017 6:14 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2024, 2028, LA, Los Angeles, Paris, Summer Olympics
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Los Angeles has agree to host the 2028 Summer Olympics. We’ve known for a while that LA would be hosting either the 2028 or 2024 Olympics along with Paris, we just didn’t know which city would get which year.

This marks the first time the US will be hosting summer games since the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Los Angeles has already hosted two summer games, back in 1932 and 1984.

The city council worked out a deal with the International Olympic Committee which includes a $1.8 billion gift to LA’s organizing committee. According to the IOC the money will go to help “increase participation and access to youth sports programs in the City of Los Angeles in the years leading up to the Games.”

Via CNN Money

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live