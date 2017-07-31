Kris Jenner Is A 61-Year-Old Mother Of Six, And Still Looks AMAZING In A Bikini

July 31, 2017 5:23 AM By JT
Filed Under: bikini, Instagram, Jenner, Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner, KUWTK, Picture, Selfie
(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Hollywood Today Live)

Kardashian momager and matriarch, Kris Jenner, is a mother to six, and grandmother to six more.  She’s 61-years-old, has her hand in all of her kid’s cookie jars, and can’t stop posting bikini pictures.

Now, if we were 61, and had a body like that, we’d probably want to show it off too!  Khloe posted this latest pic of her mother on Instagram, captioning the photo “Kris Jenner looking like a snack!  #6KidsAndBad.”

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Kris has never really been shy about posting sexy body pics, though!

Last day of summer gonna miss you.

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Celebrate Life.

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

She’s not afraid to show off her body, and she shouldn’t be!  She looks fantastic!  Keep doing you, Kris!

Via E!

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live