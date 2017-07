Monday, July 31

The year was 1991. On this day, two celebrities were about to be arrested! Rick James (no surprise), and a 77-year-old Hedy Lamar, who was about to go down for shoplifting in Florida. Only in Florida, right?

Black Crowes-Hard To Handle

Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch-Good Vibrations

Roxette-Fading Like A Flower

EMF-Unbelievable

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince-Summertime

Jesus Jones-Right Here Right Now

Seal-Crazy

Scorpions-Wind of Change

Bryan Adams-Everything I Do