Jack White Confirms Third Studio Album

Jack’s White’s third solo studio album is officially in the works.

According to a pair of tweets from White’s Third Man Records the artist recorded tracks in New York City on July 27 and Los Angeles on July 30. No title or release date have been revealed at this time.

The record will be White’s first solo effort since the release of 2014’s Lazaretto.

jack white recording new music for his third solo album in los angeles july 30th

Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) July 31, 2017