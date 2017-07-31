Fort Worth Zoo Names Baby Giraffe “Beltre” In Honor Of Rangers’ Slugger

July 31, 2017 5:02 AM By JT
Filed Under: Adrian Beltre, Animal, Beltre, Dallas, DFW, Fort Worth, local, Zoo
(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Yesterday, Adrian Beltre became just the 31st player in MLB history to reach 3,000 hits over a career.  How many of those 31 players have a giraffe named after them though?

The 38-year-old third baseman has a multitude of awards on his shelf, including four All Star game appearances and five Gold Gloves, and now, his name will live on forever at the Fort Worth Zoo.  The zoo announced that in honor of Beltre’s achievement, they would be naming their brand new baby giraffe “Beltre.”

We know 3,000 hits is pretty cool, but is it possible that Beltre could be more proud about the giraffe?

