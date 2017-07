The “Bachelor in Paradise” star, DeMario Jackson, who was at the center of a major scandal involving co-star Corinne Olympios might not be done with reality TV just yet. Sources say that producers for the hit show ‘Dancing With The Stars’ are taking a serious look at Jackson for next season. The producers reportedly reached out to Jackson several weeks ago.

Though no contracts have been signed, Jackson is reported to be in final talks with the show’s producers.

Via TMZ