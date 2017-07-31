Linkin Park Vocalist Chester Bennington Buried in Private Funeral

By Jon Wiederhorn

Linkin Park’s late vocalist Chester Bennington was buried in a private funeral on Saturday (July 29) in Palos Verdes, California. There were approximately 200 mourners at the burial, including family members, friends, and musicians.

Related: Mike Shinoda Shares List of Worldwide Chester Bennington Memorials

Attendees were handed yellow “Chester Bennington” wristbands and memorial cards that looked like backstage passes.

“The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything,” wrote the singer’s friend Austin Carlile, whose former band Of Mice and Men toured with Linkin park.

“beautiful ceremony,” wrote Blackbear. “A lil piece of u has & will be in every song i sing on stage forever. @chesterbe @linkinpark #chesterbennington.

A tribute stage at the funeral was set up with a drum kit and microphones, but it doesn’t appear as if anyone performed reports NME.

Link Park paid tribute to their singer in a statement last week: “Our hearts are broken. The shock waves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened,” it read. “You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized.”

Bennington’s vocals, which ranged from a gentle melodic whisper to a harrowing scream, were a major part of Linkin Park’s sound. And the agony in his voice and lyrics was real; Bennington suffered from severe depression and over the course of his career tried to mask his pain in drugs, and later, alcohol. In truth, his authenticity probably contributed the band’s success. Linkin Park sold more than 70 million albums globally and won two Grammy Awards.

“He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice,” Bennington’s wife Talinda said in a statement she put out after her husband’s death. “Now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so.”

Bennington took his life on July 20 at the age of 41. He is survived by his wife, Talinda, and six children.