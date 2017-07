Technically, National Cheesecake Day was yesterday, but the good folks over at The Cheesecake Factory know a day as special needs to celebrated more than once.

Today, you can get any slice of your favorite cake at The Cheesecake Factory HALF OFF!

In order to score the half off cake, you must dine in (no problem), and only one slice per guest will be allowed (tough, but we think we’ll be able to manage).

Via WFAA

