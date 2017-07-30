[VIDEO] EDM Music Festival Goes Up In Flames, 20,000 Evacuated

A very scary situation to ravers in Barcelona, Spain where a technical malfunction caused 20,000+ ravers to evacuate a stage, said in an article on the nytimes.com.

The festival of Tomorrowland in Barcelona was evacuated, where 12 unites of firefighters came in and fight the fire, that lasted about an hour. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire, thought Tomorrowland officials released a statement on their website, where they said, it was a mechanical malfunction.

Luckily, there was no serious injuries, though 20 people had minor injuries or had anxiety. The video above shows how it started and how it progressed throughout the concert.

Regional authorities released a statement saying that the fire “completely destroyed the stage” and it has “run the risk of collapsing”.

Tomorrowland Barcelona is one of many smaller festivals of Tomorrowland, where the main festival is held in Belgium. Thought, following the fire, Tomorrowland officials canceled the event.

Prayers to those ravers out there. What a horrible experience to go through.

-Marco A. Salinas