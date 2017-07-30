Twins Who Share Everything Including Their Boyfriend Vow To Get Pregnant At The Same Time Because ‘Their Bodies Need To Be Identical’

Identical twins who share everything including a bed and their boyfriend, have vowed they will try and get pregnant together as well.

Anna and Lucy DeCinque from Perth, Australia have spent nearly $250K on cosmetic enhancements to look more alike. This includes lip fillers, breast implants, fake eyebrows and eyelashes.

The pair have both been dating electrical mechanic Ben Byrne for four years and have claimed they must have children together as their ‘bodies need to be the same,’ news.com.au reported.

”We would have to be exactly the same, even if we went through IVF at the same time,” they said.

Although Lucy and Anna are not ready to get pregnant yet, they said they ”love children and kids love them.”

-source via dailymail.co.uk