[PHOTOS] Chester Bennington Laid To Rest In Private Funeral

The late Linkin Park singer, Chester Bennington was laid to rest in a private funeral with family and close friends, said in an article on TMZ.

About 200 people showed up to the funeral Saturday in Palos Verdes, California. The people who showed up to his funeral were mostly musicians who toured with Linkin Park. There was also a drum kit that was set up where the musicians played songs that was dedicated to Chester.

There was very tight security during the funeral. The family didn’t want to have a public funeral, but instead, fans from all over the world created many memorials dedicated to him. To get access to the private funeral, you had to get a “backstage” pass and a wristband, something similar to an actual concert.

Check out the photos here.

We will dearly miss you Chester Bennington #RIPChester

-Marco A. Salinas