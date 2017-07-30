McDonald’s Sent the Creator of Rick and Morty a Giant Bottle of Szechuan Sauce

July 30, 2017 9:28 PM
Filed Under: mcdonald's, Rick and Morty, Season 3, Szechaun Sauce
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 24: Producers Justin Roiland (L) and Dan Harmon speak onstage during the Adult Swim: Rick and Morty panel at the Turner Broadcasting portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Just in time for the season 3 premiere.

I guess McDonald’s does have a sense of humor. The voice and creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland posted on Twitter Sunday Morning a picture of a giant bottle of Szechaun sauce and letter that was sent to him by McDonald’s. Earlier this year fans of Rick and Morty were surprised with the first episode of the new season. In the episode Rick tells the alien holding him captive, about the magical chicken McNugget Szechuan Sauce that McDonald’s released for a limited time in the late 1990s to promote the Disney film “Mulan.” Since April, fans of the series have petitioned McDonald’s to bring back the sauce. Even a small unopened packet of Sezchaun sauce sold for $14,700 on Ebay after the episode aired. McDonald’s chef wrote that “a few lucky fans will also get to experience the glory.” Check out the letter below.

 

