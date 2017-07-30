Keke Palmer On Kylie Jenner: She’s Fake

According to an article on celebuzz.com, Keke Palmer calls out on Kylie Jenner saying that Kylie gave in on the pressure to look perfect. In which, Palmer says is toxic to female young teens who follows her.

“People just become so judgmental, and it’s easy for you to be scorned by that or take those things personal when the reality is people are projecting. That’s also hard to believe, especially if you’re a kind person or want to understand where people are coming from,” Palmer mentions. “So often people feel like, you know what, I’m just going to beat them to the punch and either degrade myself or be so damn perfect they have nothing to say. We’ve seen extremes of that.”

Palmer also comments about Kylie’s new show Life of Kylie: “Nobody has a perfect life. But I’m not totally innocent because I am keeping up this lifestyle. I can’t do it forever” she said. “There’s two sides of me. There’s an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with, and who I really am around my friends.”

What do you think about Palmer’s comments towards Kylie. Is this true or is she jealous of her lifestyle? Let us know!

-Marco A. Salinas