Hilary Duff Falls Victim of Home Robbery While On Vacation

As you may have seen on her Instagram, Hilary Duff and her son, Luca, have been enjoying their time off going on a helicopter ride, swimming and enjoying time together on their vacation. While her and her son were there, her Beverly Hills home was robbed, robbing thousands of dollars worth of items, according to an article on travelandleisure.com.

“This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe,” Duff’s representative says. “That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward.”

Other celebrities have also been victims of home burglaries, like Ronda Rousey, Micheal B. Jordan and Scott Disick.

Law officials have mention that if you post on social media that you are on vacation, this targets your home to be burglarized. Every 15 seconds, a home in the U.S. is burglarized, according to SI Live. Be sure to post everything once you’re at home so you won’t be the next victim of home burglary.

