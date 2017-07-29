Woman Walks Deer On a Leash in San Antonio

According to NBC5, a San Antonio woman was seen walking with a deer on a leash at The Alamo.

The woman says the deer was on the side of the road, so she picked the white-tailed fawn up and wanted to take 4th of July pictures with it. In Texas, it is illegal to possess game animals and could face charges between $25-$10,000 and/or jail time, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

The woman could face charges and tourists were taught a lesson about keeping game animals as pets!

-Marco A. Salinas