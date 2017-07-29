Woman Walks Deer On a Leash in San Antonio

July 29, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: deer, game animals, Illegal, NBC 5, pets, San Antonio, Texas, The alamo, Tourists, Weird, woman

According to NBC5, a San Antonio woman was seen walking with a deer on a leash at The Alamo.

The woman says the deer was on the side of the road, so she picked the white-tailed fawn up and wanted to take 4th of July pictures with it. In Texas, it is illegal to possess game animals and could face charges between $25-$10,000 and/or jail time, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

The woman could face charges and tourists were taught a lesson about keeping game animals as pets!

 

-Marco A. Salinas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live