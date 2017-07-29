Woman Calls 911 After New Pet Boa Constrictor Attacks Her Face

According to a reptile expert, all it takes to get a snake to release its jaws is two drops of rubbing alcohol.

Too bad a woman in Ohio, and the fireman who assisted her, didn’t know this.

911 got a call the other day from a woman saying she was being attacked by her brand new 5 1/2 foot boa constrictor. Apparently, the snake got a hold of her nose; wrapped around her waist: and wasn’t letting go. Even after the instruction of the dispatcher to try to pry its jaws open, the woman said she was trying…and that there was blood everywhere.

Allegedly the lady had just gotten the boa constrictor as a pet the day before…adding to the eleven total snakes she had in her house.

When emergency services arrived, a fireman cut the snake’s head off with a knife in order to get it off her face.

A spokesperson from E and J Reptile Shows & Rescue believes the woman should have waited at least a week before bringing the boa constrictor out.

Source: USA Today