O.J. Simpson Pop Up Museum Coming To LA

July 29, 2017 7:52 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, LA, museum, OJ Simpson, Pop Up
Photo by Issac Brekken-Pool/Getty Images

From August 18 to 22, a gallery in LA will be host to an exhibit dedicated to the O.J. Simpson trail. The museum will feature over 300 ‘artifacts’ from the trail, as well as items like sports memorabilia.

The curator, Adam Papagan, insists that, “The museum is about the phenomenon associated with [Simpson]; not about him.” Papagan went on to say that, “It’s dedicated to the pop culture phenomenon, and our culture’s relationship with this [case] as an entity; as something that happened. It was a historical event — something that we all lived through.”

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live