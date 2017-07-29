Netflix: What’s Coming And Going In August

We’re only days away from August (the weather and AC bill really make it feel like it is, doesn’t it?): and that means that Netflix does their monthly, “What we give, we can also take away!” So take a thorough look at the list below and compare it to your Netflix account’s “My List” and do some vegging out!

New On Netflix: August 2017

August 1

A Cinderella Story

The Addams Family

The Astronaut’s Wife

Bad Santa

The Bomb

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium, season 1

Everyone’s Hero

Funny Games (US)

The Hollywood Masters, season 1

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

The Last Mimzy

Lord of War

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant (Netflix original)

Nola Circus

The Number 23

Opening Night

Practical Magic

The Royal House of Windsor, season 1

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ, season 1 (Netflix original)

Tie The Knot

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Who Gets the Dog?

Wild Wild West

August 2

The Founder

Jab We Met

August 3

The Invisible Guardian

Sing

August 4

Icarus (Netflix original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 3 (Netflix original)

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, season 1 (Netflix original)

August 5

Holes

August 8

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 7 episodes 1-13

August 9

Black Site Delta

August 10

Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

August 11

Atypical, season 1 (Netflix original)

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, season 3 (Netflix original)

Naked (Netflix original film)

True and The Rainbow Kingdom, season 1 (Netflix original)

White Gold (Netflix original)

August 13

Arthur and the Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

August 14

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

August 15

21

Barbeque

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo (Netflix original)

A New Economy

All These Sleepless Nights

Donald Cried

Murderous Affair, season 1

My Ex-Ex

The Sweet Life

August 16

Gold

August 18

Dinotrux, season 5 (Netflix original)

Glitter Force Doki Doki, season 1 (Netflix original)

I Am Sam

Marvel’s The Defenders, season 1 (Netflix original)

What Happened to Monday (Netflix original film)

August 19

Hide and Seek

August 20

Camera Store

August 21

AWOL

Bad Rap

Beautiful Creatures

Gomorrah, season 2

Unacknowledged

August 22

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (Netflix original)

Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

August 23

Feel Rich

August 25

Disjointed: Part 1 (Netflix original)

Death Note (Netflix original film)

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, season 5 (Netflix original)

Once Upon a Time, season 6

August 29

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

The Good Place, season 1

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (Netflix original)

August 31

Be Afraid

Leaving Netflix: August 2017

August 1

10 Things I Hate About You

Justice League Unlimited, seasons 1-2

Justice League, seasons 1-2

Babe

Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4

Babe: Pig in the City

Beneath the Helmet

Black Widow

The Delivery Man, season 1

The Diabolical

Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry

Electric Slide

Elizabethtown

From the Terrace

From Time to Time

Goodbye World

The Heavy Water War, season 1

Horsemen

The Hunt, season 1

Hunter X Hunter, seasons 1-5

Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster

The Little Engine That Could

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Prefontaine

Russell Brand: End the Drugs War

Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery

Teacher’s Pet

The Verdict

Young Justice, seasons 1-2

Young@Heart

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

August 4

Superbad

August 5

Pelican Dreams

Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

August 6

Human Capital

The Spoils of Babylon, season 1

August 9

The Five Venoms

August 10

Dope

August 11

Four Blood Moons

Jesus People: The Movie

Patch Town

Two Days, One Night

August 14

Drones

Food Matters

August 15

American Dad!, seasons 1-4

To Kill a Mockingbird

Changing Seas, seasons 3-6

Close Quarter Battle, season 1

The New Frontier, season 1

Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries, season 1

August 23

The Summer of Sangaile

August 24

Gun Woman

August 25

The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq

October Gale

Paratodos

August 28

Revenge, seasons 1-4

August 30

The League, seasons 1-7

August 31

Space Warriors

Source: CNET

