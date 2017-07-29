Man Criticized After Throwing Many Messages In A Bottle Into The Ocean

Craig Sullivan, a widower who lost his wife because of cancer, throws more than 2,000 messages in bottles to find his soulmate in which he was criticized for littering, said in an article on time.com.

Sully threw the bottles along the British coastline and ended up with the beachgoers at Rhossili Bay in Wales.

“I went for a beach walk and we came across about 30 glass bottles with lids. They had lots of messages inside about finding love. It may be romantic, but what is it doing to the environment?” said beachgoer, Helen Gill.

Gill writes back to him saying “I would ask you to think of another more environmentally friendly way of carrying on with your campaign,” she wrote. “When visiting our beaches you should leave only footprints.”

What do you think about this? Is this romantic or should he find an environment friendly way?

-Marco A. Salinas