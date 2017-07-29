Man Arrested After Car Chase And Driving Through Patio Of Bar Near UNT In Denton

July 29, 2017 1:00 AM
Filed Under: CBS DFW, Denton Police, Riprocks Bar & Grill, University of North Texas
Photo Credit: Larry W. Smith/Getty Images

Thank goodness everyone is OK!

Things got scary the other night (as you can see in the video below) as a man drove his car through the patio of Riprocks Bar & Grill on Hickory Street in Denton: just a stone’s throw away from the University of North Texas campus.

Denton Police say the chase with the unidentified man started in the Lake Dallas area earlier that evening.  After he barreled into the patio fence, the suspect apparently jumped out of his car and took off: officers eventually caught up with him after a foot chase through part of the UNT campus.

Source: CBS DFW

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live