Man Arrested After Car Chase And Driving Through Patio Of Bar Near UNT In Denton

Things got scary the other night (as you can see in the video below) as a man drove his car through the patio of Riprocks Bar & Grill on Hickory Street in Denton: just a stone’s throw away from the University of North Texas campus.

Denton Police say the chase with the unidentified man started in the Lake Dallas area earlier that evening. After he barreled into the patio fence, the suspect apparently jumped out of his car and took off: officers eventually caught up with him after a foot chase through part of the UNT campus.

Only in Denton pic.twitter.com/UL7RiSgKcd — tori wardell (@ToriWardell) July 28, 2017

